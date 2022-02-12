Aurangabad - Mumbai train journey on double line soon

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Aurangabad to Ankai (Manmad) 98 kms double line work process has gained momentum. The tender process for the final land survey (location survey) was released on Saturday whereas the latest ‘Light Detection and Ranging’ (Lidar) technology will be used for it. Hence, the passengers can accomplish the Aurangabad - Mumbai train journey on double railway tracks soon.

The double line between Aurangabad and Ankai was sanction in the budget. Hence, the work of double line has gained momentum now. South Central Railway (SCR) has released a tender on Saturday and the tenders will be opened on February 28. The survey will have to be completed in three months.

However, the demand for the double line between Parbhani and Manmad (291 kms) has not been sanctioned in this budget and hence the passengers will have to wait for it.

What is Lidar?

The survey through the latest Lidar technology is conducted at the actual spot with the help of drone. The survey is accurate and fast. The images of land and building or any surface is drawn with the help of the software. Land acquisition, land testing, geotechnical testing and samples will be finalized after the survey.

Railway expert Swanand Solanke said that Lidar is installed in a drone through which exact map of the land can be prepared. The survey of the land for double line between Ankai and Aurangabad will be done through this technology, he said.