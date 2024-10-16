'Aurangabad' name to remain for constituencies in assembly elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Lok Sabha elections, the names of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv districts were retained as Aurangabad and Osmanabad constituencies, respectively. Now, in the upcoming assembly elections, the names of the three constituencies—Aurangabad East, Aurangabad West, and Aurangabad Central—falling under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency will continue to remain unchanged at least for this election.

The Maharashtra government has changed the names of both Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities. After receiving approval from the Central Government, the names of the two districts were officially changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv. However, in the Lok Sabha elections, the names were still mentioned as Aurangabad and Osmanabad.

Moreover, the old name - Aurangabad will be used for the three constituencies in the assembly elections. Earlier, it was clarified by the Election Commission that the names of both constituencies will remain unchanged until the restructuring of the Aurangabad and Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituencies is done. Candidates from political parties in all three constituencies of the city will need to campaign under the names Aurangabad East, West, and Central. The same naming convention will apply to the Osmanabad constituency as well.

A census is scheduled to take place in future, after which a programme for constituency restructuring will be initiated. Until then, the names of both districts and their respective constituencies in the commission's records will remain the old ones.

Old names to remain in the election

The district collector Deelip Swami said, “According to the correspondence the Election Commission has had done regarding the constituencies, the old names will be retained. If there are any changes in this regard, they will be duly communicated.”