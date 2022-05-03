Aurangabad police register case against Raj Thackeray

Aurangabad, May 3:

The city police registered a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for delivering the provocative speech and breaching the conditions fixed for the public meeting at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal (MSM) on May 1. A case has been registered against Raj Thackeray for provocative speech along with the organiser of the public meeting Rajeev Jawalikar and others with City Chowk police station on Tuesday.

MNS public meeting was held at MSM on Sunday. Around 35,000 persons were present for the meeting. Earlier, Thackeray had warned that the loudspeakers on the mosques should be removed or MNS activists will recite Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in front of the mosques. Against this backdrop, the city police had permitted the public meeting with certain terms and conditions.

On behalf of the government, PSI Gajanan Ingale lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station on May 3 alleging that a provocative speech was made in the meeting.

As per the complaint, Ingale mentioned that he was posted at the venue of the meeting. Raj Thackeray’s speech during the meeting was such that could provoke the people, it can breach the public peace and cause riots. Thackeray despite knowing it, made such provocative speech and attempted to hamper the social peace. The Commissioner of police had warned the organisers before permitting the meeting that strict action will be taken on breaching the conditions fixed for the meeting. The terms and conditions were violated during the meeting, as mentioned in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Thackeray, Jawalikar, and others under IPC sections 116, 117, 153, and Maharashtra Police Act 1951 section 135. PI Ashok Giri is further investigating the case.

Sections imposed

IPC Section 116 (Abatement of offense), section 117 (Abetting commission of the offense), section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot).