Aurangabad Railway Station in list of top ten

Aurangabad, March 16:

Aurangabad Railway Station stood in the list of top ten station in South Central Railway (SCR) for providing maximum revenue. In all, 25,38,248 passengers traveled from Aurangabad Railway Station between March 2021 and February, 2022. Aurangabad station secured 10 position by earning a revenue of Rs 52.15 crores during this period.

Still, pit line has been ignored here and pit line work has already began in Jalna. Out of 30 stations, Jalna numbered 29th railway station. Hence, pit line should be first established at Aurangabad, said railway expert Swanand Solanki.