Aurangabad Railway Station will be now Nirbhaya station

Aurangabad, July 7:

Indian Railways has decided to make all the railway station safe. In this initiative, 756 railway stations across will be made ‘Nirbhaya Station’ through video surveillance. These railway stations included 76 railway stations under South Central Railway including Aurangabad Railway Station.

Impetus is given on installing IP Based Video Surveillance system at Nirbhaya stations. It will help the police to trace the criminals, terrorists in the railway areas immediately. This system will trace the suspect and give an alarm. The system will not be installed only in Railway station but the surrounding areas as well. Superior quality HD, Ultra HD cameras will be used.

At Aurangabad station, 44 CCTV cameras will be installed, some of which will have sound recorders. A control room will be established to operate the system.