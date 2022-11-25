Aurangabad receives FICCI Water Award

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), Abhijeet Chaudhari has received FICCI Water Award for Kham River Rejuvenation, Waste Water Management and other initiatives at the 10th FICCI Water Awards held in New Delhi on November 23 (Wednesday).

The dignitaries NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery, National Mission for Clean Ganga Director General G Asok Kumar and FICCI Water Mission Chair Naina Lal Kidwai presented the award to Chaudhari. ASCDCL officer Aditya Tiwari was also present at the award function.