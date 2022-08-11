Aurangabad rural police to organise 10 km Marathon on Aug 14

Initiative under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The Aurangabad rural police will organise a 10 km Marathon on the Samruddhi Expressway on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav near Sawangi Toll Naka on August 14 from 7 am onwards, said Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwaniya. Entry in the competition is free and any person above 14 years of age can participate.

One can register for the Marathon on the first come, first served basis. Desirous participants can register themselves by August 13 till 3 pm at the police welfare branch of the Superintendent of Police office. Contestant number will be given immediately upon registration and it is mandatory to use it on the day of the contest. Participation certificates along with medals will be given to all participants. Competitors should reach the starting point of the competition by 6.30 am on August 14. Free transport facility will be provided to participants having difficulties in reaching the race destination from police headquarters, superintendent of police office, Near Bharat Petrol pump N-10 Hudco and from Kranti Chowk. For this, it is mandatory to reach the said place by 5.30 am. From here, the participants will be dropped to the starting point by vehicle. Free refreshments and water will be provided at the starting point of the competition. The parking facility will be next to the Stepping Stones School, Savangi Toll plaza.

One may contact:

For more information regarding participation, one can contact: Assistant police inspector Sanjay Ahire 7972525453 and Police Naik Pravin Pandit 8381060659.