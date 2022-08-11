Aurangabad rural police to organise 10 km Marathon on Aug 14

Initiative under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The Aurangabad rural police have organised a 10 km Marathon run on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on August 14 at 7 am. The marathon will be organized on the Samruddhi Expressway. Entry in the competition is free and any person above 14 years of age can participate in the race.

One can register for the Marathon on a first come first serve basis. In order to participate, one can register themselves on August 13 till 3 pm at the police welfare branch of the Superintendent of Police office. Contestant number will be given immediately upon registration and it is mandatory to use it on the day of the contest. Participation certificates along with medals will be given to all participants. Competitors should reach the starting point of the competition by 6.30 am on August 14.

Free transport facility is provided to participants having difficulties in reaching the race destination from police headquarters, superintendent of police office, Near Bharat Petrol pump N-10 Hudco and from Kranti Chowk. For this it is mandatory to reach the said place by 05:30 am.

From here the participants will be dropped to the starting point by vehicle. Free refreshments and water will be provided at the starting point of the competition. The parking facility will be next to the stepping stone school, Savangi Toll plaza.

One may contact:

For more information regarding participation, one can contact the following persons : Assistant police inspector Sanjay Ahire on : 7972525453 and Police Naik, Pravin Pandit on 8381060659.