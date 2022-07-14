Aurangabad second in state in weekly positivity

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 14:

The worries of health department has increased as Aurangabad district stood second in the list of corona patients’ weekly positivity in the state. Moreover, the positivity rate of Aurangabad is more than the average positivity of the state.

The corona pandemic started to increase in some cities since June. The condition in nine cities in the state is ciritical as the positivity rate of these city is more than the average positivity rate of the entire state. More shocking is that Aurangabad stands second in the list of positivity while Pune is on the first.The number of corona patients in the district is increasing rapidly while the number reached to the mark of 400 in just one and a half months.

Weekly positivity of state - 7.45%

Weekly positivity of Aurangabad - 21.85%

Increase in Aurangabad’s positivity

June 16 to 22 - 4.01%

June 23 to 29 - 10.49%

June 30 to July 6 - 13.86%

July 7 to 13 - 21.85%