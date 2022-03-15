Aurangabad selected for pilot project for training activities

Aurangabad, March 15:

The government's pilot project to bring various training activities under one roof through integration of training institutes will be implemented in Aurangabad district. Attempts are being made to provide technical, skills, administrative training as well as personality development training facilities to government officials and employees and multi-skilled manpower for government work, said the district collector Sunil Chavan in a meeting with the heads of government training institutes in the district on Tuesday.

A two-member committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Chavan for the project. He instructed the head of the training institute to collect the basic information and submit the information of the available facilities. While providing government services to the citizens, trained officers and staff work faster through training.

The government has decided to implement a pilot project at Aurangabad to conduct multi-skill planning and training through these institutes for improving the quality of service provided by the government officials. The meeting was attended by Sandeep Kale, director, Marathwada Mahasool Prabodhini, Paithan and representatives of all government training institutes along with committee members.