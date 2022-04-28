Aurangabad to Hyderabad flight from May 15

Aurangabad, April 28:

Here is a good news for the citizens as a private air operator (FlyBig Airlines) will be starting air service between Aurangabad and Hyderabad from May 15.

The chairman, Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Sunit Kothari said, “ I had a word with the President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FlyBig Airlines, Capt. Sanjay Mandavia, today afternoon and he has confirmed that he will be earmarking an ATR aircraft for Hyderabad - Aurangabad - Hyderabad flight scheduled to fly from 15th May onwards.”

Kothari underlined, “ The flight will leave Hyderabad at 6.00 am and arrive in Aurangabad at 7.20 am. After a brief halt of half an hour, the flight will start for its return journey at 7.50 am and land at Hyderabad at 9.10 am.”

The Director (Chikalthana Airport), D G Salve, has confirmed about granting ATC clearance and morning slot for the flight operation.