Aurangabad to Pune expressway to be built with Rs 10,000 crore

Ground breaking ceremony of Rs 2253

Aurangabad, April 24:

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to build a new expressway from Aurangabad to Pune. This highway costs Rs 10,000 crore and my next visit will be for conducting the ground breaking ceremony of this road, said union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday.

He was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of four highways worth Rs 2253 crore including Aurangabad to Paithan under NHAI at Beed Bypass. He also performed digital inauguration of the four highway projects worth Rs 3317 crore from Aurangabad to Telwadi and three others under Solapur-Dhule highway. Gadkari said that the distance from Aurangabad to Pune is 225 km. This new road will reduce the time significantly. The alignment from Beed to Ahmednagar to Paithan has been finalized. Vehicles will run on this road with a speed of 140 km every hour.

Ethanol production from sugar factories is increasing. He suggested meeting with manufacturers to produce vehicles that run on ethanol. union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, union minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, State horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare, minister of State Abdul Sattar, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Atul Save, Sanjay Shirsat, Prashant Bamb, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLAs Narayan Kuche, Uday Singh Rajput, BJP City president Sanjay Kenekar, NHAI regional officer Rajiv Agarwal, project director Arvind Kale, PWD chief engineer Santosh Shelar were present.

Outram Ghat tunnel cost Rs 5,500 crore

The cost of the tunnel from Dhule to Solapur under NH 211 at Outram Ghat has gone up to Rs 5,500 crore. There are some issues with the forest department. Tunnels will be made if possible and remaining roads will be built in four laning. Gadkari said that in Marathwada, roads for Chausala, Pachod, Pargaon, Aadhul, Rajapur, Gevrai, Pandhari-Pimpalgaon have been approved. Out of 20 works worth Rs 170 crore in CRF, 1 is being completed. create a DPR of the 4.5 km patch for asphalting in Ajanta Ghat. Minister Sattar and Danve should try to resolve the issues of the forest department. Appropriate decisions will be taken after inspecting the road in Gevrai Tanda village and the new proposed road.