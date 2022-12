Aurangabad to Shegaon Dindi on Dec 21

Aurangabad:

The 'Shraddhabhumi to Pragatbhumi' dindi has been organized between December 21 to 30. About 250 urban Warkaris will participate in this walking dindi. The dindi has been organised under the guidance of Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Trustee Prof Sridhar Wakte.

Dindi director Dr Praveen Wakte said that the dindi will leave from Aurangabad on foot on December 21 and will reach Shegaon on December 30. This year, only male devotees in the age group of 21 to 50 will be able to participate in this Dindi. The Dindi will reach Shegaon in 10 days by walking 25 kilometers every day.