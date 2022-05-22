Aurangabadies lured by ‘Heaven on Earth’

Aurangabad, May 22:

Various tourist places in the country have been opened to the public after a gap of two years of the corona crisis. People are visiting various places during the Summer vacations to various destinations after flying from the city to Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Kashmir, the heaven on earth, is the most preferred tourist spot for city tourists. Maximum tourists go to Himachal Pradesh and tourist places in South India.

The domestic air service was impacted due to corona for the past two years. Later, even though the services were regularized the number of air passengers was meager. As the intensity of corona has diminished, tourists from the city are thronging various tourist destinations with their families and friends. People are preferring Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty, Mahabaleshwar, and others places. Similarly, among the pilgrim places, Char Dham and Tirupati are preferred, informed the tour operators.

Daily five planes are operated from Chikalthana Airport to Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. On May 19, 666 air passengers came to the city while 589 fly from the Chikalthana Airport to other destinations. On average around 600 passengers are coming to the city and the same number of passengers are going by air. Connecting flights are available from Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad to other cities for them.

President of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Jaswant Singh said, the number of tourists going to various places in the country from the city has increased considerably. The rates of hotel accommodation have also increased and the booking is full till June. The bookings of flights are also good. People from the city are preferring connecting flights from Mumbai and Pune. The number of tourists going to religious places is more.