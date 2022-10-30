Aurangabadkars will remain in my hearts forever

Pulaksagar Maharaj: Devotees bid adieu with teary eyes

Aurangabad:

This city gave so much love during Chaturmas. Even if I am going on my next journey from here, Aurangabadkars will always remain in my heart, said Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj at the Bidaai (farewell) ceremony held in the city on Sunday. The area was abuzz with chants of 'Jaykara Gurudev Ka Jai Jai Gurudev'. Tears rolled down from the eyes of hundreds of devotees as Pulaksagarji Maharaj bid adieu to Aurangabad.

The occasion was the Bidaai ceremony of Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj Shri Sangh. Thousands of devotees gathered at Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan in Nawabpura Chowk to witness the ceremony and bid farewell to Acharya. On this occasion, the Padprakshalan of Acharya Shri Sangh was performed and the Chaturmas Pichhi Parivartan Vinayanjali programme was held. Pulaksagarji Maharaj said that the planning and hard work of Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat and Chaturmas Committee here is unparalleled. Saints like me will come to Aurangabad next Chaturmas, give them the same love. That will be my real Gurudakshina.

Union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and State cooperation minister Atul Save took blessings of Acharyashri. Panchayat and Chaturmas committee president Lalit Patni, secretary Ashok Ajmera, working president Mahavir Patni, Prakash Ajmera, MR Badjate and others were present.