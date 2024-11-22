Aurangabad’s key constituencies set for Election verdict

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vote counting for the 2024 Assembly Elections will take place this Saturday at various centres across Aurangabad. This critical morning will determine the future of key constituencies, with results shaping the region’s political landscape.

The counting centres are located as follows:

Sillod: Government Industrial Training Institute, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon Highway

Kannad: Indoor Hall, Shivaji College

Phulambri: Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd., Chikalthana MIDC

Aurangabad (Central): Government Polytechnic, Railway Station Road

Aurangabad (West): Government Engineering College, Railway Station Road

Aurangabad (East): S.F.S. High School, Jalna Road

Paithan: Administrative Building, Santpeeth, Near Jayakwadi Dam

Gangapur: Indoor Stadium Hall, Shri Muktanand College

Vaijapur: Tennis Court Hall, Vinayak Patil College

The police have banned mobile phones, tabs and other electronic devices inside the counting centres.

To manage traffic during the counting process, the following roads will be closed:

VITS Hotel Chowk to Gade Chowk

SSC Board T-Point to Peer Bazaar Chowk

Seven Hills Flyover to Akashvani Chowk on Jalna Road

Alternative routes:

From VITS Hotel Chowk: Use Kokanwadi Chowk, Gopal T-Point, Bhajiwali Bai Statue Chowk, Peer Bazaar Chowk, and Gade Chowk.

Extended option: Use VITS Hotel Chowk, Railway Station Chowk, Mahanubhav Chowk, MIT Flyover, Godavari Bridge underpass, Dargah Chowk, Peer Bazaar Chowk, and Gade Chowk via Utsav Chowk.

Traffic between Akashvani Chowk and Seven Hills Flyover will flow in one direction on a single side of the road, while the Ahilyanagar to Jalna Road remains open.

These restrictions do not apply to vehicles involved in the counting process, ambulances, police, fire services, or essential vehicles. Residents are urged to plan their travel accordingly.

