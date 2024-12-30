Aurangpura market remains incomplete even after 12 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

More than a decade ago in 2012, the municipal corporation demolished the Aurangpura vegetable market to construct a grand shopping complex on a Build-Operate and Transfer (BoT) basis. Twelve years have passed and the status of the work is still incomplete. The civic body had promised that the vegetable market would be completed in 2024 and the galas or stalls would be provided to the old vendors who were existing in the old vegetable market. However, as the year is ending, the work on the market has still not been completed. The question now arises: Will the vegetable vendors and citizens finally get their rightful market in 2025?

The Aurangpura vegetable market was established during the regime of the then municipal council. In 2012, then-commissioner Purushottam Bhapkar decided to construct a grand shopping complex at the site, with the vegetable market to be relocated underground. After demolishing the market, the land was given to a private developer on a BoT basis. Despite the passage of 12 years, the project has not been completed. Recently, the current administrator, G Sreekanth inspected the vegetable market and instructed for the work to be completed as soon as possible. A decision was made to start the market in the first phase. On Monday, the current administrator held another meeting with the BOT section, directing the officers to complete the project and initiate the vegetable market.

Reduce development charges

Patil Construction, which is developing the vegetable market, has requested the Municipal Corporation to reduce the development charges. In response, the Town Planning section has forwarded the file to the Legal section. Further action will be taken once the legal opinion is received from the concerned section.

Occupancy Certificate required

The BoT contractor developing the vegetable market is required to obtain a Completion Certificate (Occupancy Certificate) once the project is finished. Without this certificate, the Municipal Corporation will not be able to start the vegetable market. Similarly, old vendors will not be allotted stalls until the certificate is obtained.

Process will be completed soon

BOT Project Head, S S Ramdasi said, “ The construction of the Aurangpura shopping complex site and all other works at the have been completed. Some legal processes remain to be completed. The administration is making efforts to ensure the project starts as soon as possible. The entire process will be completed in the coming few days.”