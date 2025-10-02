Auric Bidkin to receive water supply through 900 mm-diameter dedicated pipeline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Auric, a smart industrial area and part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), has already allotted 90% of its plots in the Shendra and Bidkin industrial belts to various companies. The Bidkin industrial area has been allocated 72 MLD (million liters per day) of water from the Jayakwadi project. Auric has undertaken the construction of a dedicated 900 mm-diameter water pipeline from the Jayakwadi project to Bidkin.

Considering the future water needs of Auric industrial, residential, and commercial establishments, 100 MLD of water has been reserved from the Jayakwadi project. Of the total water requirement for companies in Shendra and Bidkin, 42% will be treated wastewater that will be reused.

Currently, Auric has an agreement with MIDC to supply 30 MLD of water for Shendra and Bidkin industrial areas. However, the present water demand in Shendra is only 4.5 MLD, while Bidkin’s newly registered companies currently require 1 MLD, supplied by MIDC. Considering the future expansion of Bidkin, the administration has decided to reserve 72 MLD of water for the area. Auric has undertaken the construction of the 900 mm-diameter dedicated pipeline from Jayakwadi to Bidkin. The tendering process for the pipeline began in January, and work is underway.

Quote:

"Auric City currently has an agreement with MIDC for 30 MLD of water for Shendra and Bidkin. However, Shendra presently requires only 4–4.5 MLD, while Bidkin’s current demand is just 1 MLD. Large companies are already establishing projects in Bidkin, and considering future expansion, 72 MLD of water has been reserved for the area. Auric has taken up the construction of a dedicated pipeline from Jayakwadi, 900 mm in diameter, along with a water treatment plant," said Arunkumar Dubey, Project Manager, Auric.