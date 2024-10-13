"Auric delays again?"

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The announcement for the construction of an international convention center on 50 acres in the Shendra industrial area of Auric City was made two years ago. Since then, entrepreneurs have been continuously demanding immediate implementation of the project. In response, the Auric City administration has issued a tender on Saturday for appointing a project consultant for the International Convention Center.

Entrepreneurs have pushed for an International Convention Center in Shendra for five to six years. Last year, Industry Minister Uday Samant allocated 50 acres for the project, but the initial model, presented by then Auric MD Suresh Kakani a model of the Convention Center at a five-star hotel was rejected. He assured that the presentation would be revised, and the center would only be built after receiving approval from the entrepreneurs. Now, new MD P.D. Malik has resumed the project, and Auric's parent company MITL(Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited) has issued a tender for a project consultant on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.