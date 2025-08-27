Auric edges closer to becoming city’s IT hub

Lokmat News Network

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (Cmia) has urged to Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) to provide 10 acres of land in Auric for an IT Park and a separate plot for its Skill Development Centre. The delegation also sought a direct road link from Shendra-Bidkin-Waluj Road to the Samruddhi Expressway and concessional use of the Auric Hall for IT firms.

At a meeting in Mumbai on Monday, CMIA president Utsav Machhar said the proposed training centre will bring incubation, display galleries and interaction spaces under one roof to address the shortage of skilled manpower. MITL managing director P. D. Malikner responded positively and asked CMIA to submit a detailed proposal. The delegation included Utsav Machhar, secretary Mihir Soundalgekar, Atharveshraj Nandawat, Saurabh Chhallani, Priyank Chopra, Pratap Dhopte and Sachin Kate.

City’s IT hub in the making

Pratap Dhopte, head of the ‘CSN Tech’ project, said Sambhajinagar is emerging as an IT and software hub. Currently, 67 firms employ over 4,000 people, and with an IT Park in Auric, the figure could touch 20,000 in the coming years.