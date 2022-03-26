Auric fulfills every possible requirement for industries across the globe

MoUs of Rs 3 lakh crore and employment to 3-4 lakh youths signed in the State during pandemic

Aurangabad, March 26:

The Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) fulfills every possible necessity of the international and domestic industries with its state-of-art facilities and infrastructure to manufacture quality products and export them throughout the world. A meeting with the international high commissioners will soon be held for bringing food processing industries in the district to boost exports and employment, said Subhash Desai, Guardian minister and State industries minister at the ‘Aura of Auric, FDI and Tourism Conclave’ held at Auric City hall on Saturday.

The conclave was organized by the State industry department along with Ambassadors from eight countries to increase foreign investment in Aurangabad.

Speaking further Desai said that though there was lockdown, investment continued in Maharashtra. Agreements worth Rs 3 lakh crore were signed that will generate employment to 3-4 lakh youths. The 'Make in India' and 'Magnetic Maharashtra' initiatives are bringing international industries to the State. It is the policy of the State government to extend utmost cooperation to investors. Aurangabad has established itself as a leading city in tourism and an export hub. I am sure that the conclave will soon bring in investments, Desai said.

Additional chief secretary of industry department Baldev Singh, district collector Sunil Chavan, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, MIDC chief executive officer Dr P Anbalagan, Auric managing director S Ranga Nayak, director Abhishek Chaudhary, AITL joint MD Jitendra Kakuste and other officials were present.

Presence of ambassadors

Chiang Ming Fung (Singapore), Ana Lekwal (Sweden), Marja Sirakka Inning (Germany), Zacharyas Lim (Singapore), Yong Og Kim (Korea), Kobe Shoshani (Israel), Albaters Wilhelmus de Jong (Netherlands), Alexei Surov, Goorgie Dreyer (Russia), security officer Yovel Baruch, Rahamim Hoshbati, Taiwan chamber of commerce president Jennifer Makhecha, Swiss business commissioner Vijay Ayyer and other officials participated in the conclave.