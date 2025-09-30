Auric industrial areas set for Rs 50,000 crore investment, new security and infrastructure plans announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Auric’s Bidkin and Shendra industrial areas, which have already attracted investments exceeding Rs 85,400 crore, are now set to receive an additional Rs 50,000 crore, announced State Industry Minister Uday Samant at a press conference on Monday.

The meeting of the Udyog Mitra committee was held at Auric Hall, Auric, in the presence of Samant and key officials, including MITL MD Malikner, MIDC Joint CEO Vijay Rathod, GST Joint Commissioner Abhijit Raut, Municipal Commissioner G. Srikant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar, and others. Representatives from industrial associations such as MASIA, CMIA, Laghu Udyog Bharati, CII, and the Waluj Industries Association also attended. Samant highlighted that Auric’s steady investment flow is driven by quality infrastructure and industry-friendly policies. He added that the industrial area is now connected to the Samruddhi Expressway and that Waluj MIDC has installed CCTV cameras at its own expense (around Rs 7 crore) due to lack of DPC funds. Issues concerning project-affected farmers have also been addressed. Shinde Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal was present at the press conference.

Police station for industrial security

Addressing industrial security needs, Samant announced that a one-acre plot in Auric has been allotted for a new police station, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

Pipeline projects and green initiatives

New projects are underway at Bidkin industrial estate, including proposals from LNK for a solar project and Godavari New Energy for a battery manufacturing plant. Both estates emphasize green energy, with interest from foreign investors as well. Additionally, a company is expected to invest in around 2,000 acres for an EV-related project in the coming months.

Infrastructure developments

Work on the connecting road linking Shendra, Bidkin, Waluj, and the Samruddhi Expressway is scheduled to begin soon, further enhancing connectivity and industrial growth.