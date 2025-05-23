Auric set for 3rd phase

Lokmat News Network | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As industrial plots nearly exhausted in the Shendra and Bidkin nodes of Aurangabad Industrial City’s (Auric) Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), authorities are preparing to acquire an additional 8,000 acres from seven adjoining villages for the project’s third phase, senior MIDC officials have confirmed.

Earlier, 10,000 acres were acquired 2,000 in Shendra and 8,000 in Bidkin. As demand surged, plots in Shendra sold out, leaving only one 100-acre site. Development focus then shifted to Bidkin, where nearly 90% of available land has already been allotted to various industries, including a large number of MSMEs now seeking entry. With inventory running low, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently announced the acquisition of more land from already notified villages. MIDC regional officer Amit Bhamre stated that land will be acquired from Chite Pimpalgaon, Chitegaon, Khodegaon, Ghardon, Ghardon Tanda, and Gadiwat.

Demand surge fuelled by industrial giants

Auric’s industrial appeal has skyrocketed following investments by Toyota-Kirloskar Motors, Lubrizol India, Ather Energy, and JSW Green Mobility. Their entry has spurred interest from 22 mid-scale firms, which have already applied for plots in Bidkin DMIC.