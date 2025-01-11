Auric to witness additional investment of Rs 35K crore by 22 major companies soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The industry minister Uday Samant today claimed that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district will soon be transformed into an industrial hub as the industries are keen to explore the potential of the district.

“ So far, the industrial investments of Rs 56,306 crore have been declared by prominent companies like JSW Green Mobility, Kirloskar-Toyota, Ather Energy, Lubrizol, etc in the district. Surprisingly, there are 22 more Indian and Japanese companies, which are ready to invest Rs 35,000 crore more. They have demanded land to set up their establishments in Auric,” explained the industry minister while speaking to the media persons at the district collectorate in the afternoon.

Earlier, Samant held a meeting today afternoon in the Auric Office at Shendra to review the progress of the new industries which had announced investments and many others which are desirous to invest here. Later on, he held a press conference at the district collectorate in the evening.

“ Toyota-Kirloskar, Lubrizol and Ather Energy have started construction of boundary walls, while the possession of land will be given to JSW as it has deposited the money.

Hence additional investment of Rs 35,505 crore is expected from the desirous 22 new companies which will provide direct employment to around 20,000 persons,” said the minister sharing the names of 22 new companies.

100-acres for Japanese Cos.

Samant said, “We have decided to reserve 100 acres of land for Japanese Companies in the DMIC’s Bidkin sector. The action in this regard will be taken in the next 90 days. We have made such reservations in Nashik and Supa Industrial estates.”

Reducing charges of residential plots in Auric

It is claimed that the charges for residential plots in DMIC’s Shendra and Bidkin estates are on the higher side. Hence the decision on reducing its charges will be taken soon. Besides, we will also allocate plots for setting up hospitality industries, educational institutes, hospitals etc in the DMIC, said the minister.

MIDC in each tehsil

Samant said, “ The state government is very positive in promoting and attracting investment in the district. The proposal is to have 33 MIDC areas in the Marathwada. Land measuring 7,937 hectares will be acquired for the purpose. It includes 10 industrial estates (on 2215 hectares) in the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regional office (RO), 12 estates (on 3,301 hectares) in the jurisdiction of Nanded RO and 11 estates (on 2,420 hectares) in the jurisdiction of Latur RO. There is opposition at few places and it will be settled amicably.”

Major investments in Marathwada

In the last two and a half years, a significant investment has been made in the region. Since July 2022, an investment of Rs 2,887.70 crore has been made and it will be creating 9,819 jobs. Of this, an investment of Rs 1,286.32 crore has been made under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar RO, leading to the availability of 4,320 jobs.