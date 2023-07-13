Auto-driver, girlfriend arrested for robbing passengers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and his girlfriend for robbing the passengers by taking them to a deserted place. The arrested have been identified as Sunil Laxman Shrikhande (40) and Kavita Sunil Ragade (both Navnathnagar). It was found that they were involved in three such crimes in a month.

Police said, son of a farmer Ramesh Khillare from Masala in Buldhana district is studying in the city. On July 6, he came to the city to meet his son. In the evening, he went to meet his relative in N-7 area and was going to his native place at around 9.30 pm. He sat in a rickshaw at Garware Company to go to Central Bus Stand. A woman was already sitting in the rickshaw. The driver and the woman took him to a secluded place and severely beat khillare. They snatched his mobile phone and money.

On Wednesday, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke received the information about the driver and the woman. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Shelke, ASI Shaikh Habib, Sanjay Gawande, Vijay Nikam, Sanjeevani Shinde and others searched them and arrested the accused in N-1 Cidco area. They confessed that they used to rob the passenger at night taking them to a deserted place.