Auto driver held with country-made pistol

Aurangabad, July 15:

The special squad of Kranti Chowk police station arrested an auto driver for illegally possessing a country-made pistol, from Samtanagar, on Thursday night. The accused have been identified as Awez Aslam Qureshi (22, Sillekhana) and when produced in court, he has been awarded police custody remand (PCR) till July 17, said the senior police inspector Ganpat Darade.

It so happened that PSI Vikas Khatke was patrolling with the police station’s special squad within the jurisdiction of the police station. The squad received a tip-off that one auto driver is arriving with the pistol in Samtanagar. Acting upon the information, Khatke and his squad comprising assistant sub-inspector Naseem Pathan, head constable Santosh Mudiraj, Narendra Gujar, Erfan Khan, Bhaulal Chavan, Santosh Suryawanshi and Hanumant Chalnewad laid a trap and nabbed Awez. He was trying to escape, but the cops pounced and detained him. During the search, the cops confiscated the local make pistol placed near his waist. Further investigation is on by assistant inspector Vishal Ingle.

Awez is 10th pass and earns his livelihood by driving an auto. When produced in the court, the assistant government pleader Dattatray Kathule requested the court to grant PCR as the police has to investigate from where he has brought the pistol, from whom he has bought it, what was his intention to keep it, and details about cartridges and is there any accomplice with him in the crime. Hence the court accepted the plea and awarded PCR till July 17.