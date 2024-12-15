Autopsies key to uncovering truth

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An autopsy (postmortem) is a crucial medical procedure to determine the exact cause of death, but relatives often resist the dissection of their loved one’s body. Such refusals are common at GMCH, leaving others emotionally affected.

If a person dies during treatment and doctors issue a death certificate, an autopsy is not needed. However, when the cause of death is unclear, an autopsy becomes necessary. Relatives often resist, requiring others to explain their importance.

When is an autopsy performed?

Autopsies are conducted in cases of accidents, foul play or unexpected deaths. Hospital doctors may also perform autopsies to better understand illnesses and causes of death, or for medical research. Even when the cause of death is known, relatives may request an autopsy.

12 to 15 autopsies daily at GMCH

GMCH performs 12 to 15 autopsies daily, with the numbers varying occasionally.

2,800 autopsies annually

Approximately 2,800 autopsies are performed annually at GMCH. With district hospitals now also conducting autopsies, the workload on GMCH has been reduced. According to Dr Suresh Harbade, Medical Superintendent of GMCH, an autopsy involves medical examination of the body and internal organs after death. There are two types: a coroner’s autopsy and a hospital autopsy.

Significance of autopsy reports

Autopsy reports play a vital role in cases of suspicious deaths, murders, suicides or accidents, providing a scientific and objective explanation of the cause of death. These reports serve as critical evidence in legal cases and are essential for life insurance claims, inheritance disputes and more.

Unveiling complex crimes through autopsy

Autopsies often help solve complex crimes. Examination of injuries and their origins can determine the weapon used. Chemical analysis can detect toxins or drugs in the body. Postmortem rigidity helps establish the time of death, aiding investigations and uncovering crimes.