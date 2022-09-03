Average 25 pc seats remain vacant in prominent junior college

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

An average of 25 per cent of seats of 11th admissions remained vacant in the prominent colleges of the city.

According to sources, a total of 25 per cent of seats are vacant in the Science faculty followed by 30 to 35 per cent in Arts and 15 per cent in Commerce. The centralised admission process was implemented online until last year. This year, it was implemented in offline mode.

The objective was that students should get the college and stream of their choice.

However, the seats remained vacant in the prominent colleges because students took the admissions to rural colleges.

The reason for joining the rural colleges is that they will be able to attend private coaching classes without regular attendance in the colleges.