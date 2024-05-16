AVM continues legacy of success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Agrasen Vidya Mandir (AVM) students continued the tradition of excellence in the CBSE 10th examination. Out of 172 students, 37 passed with more than 90% marks. Anushka Nikumbh (98.20%) topped in the school, Aastha Kasliwal (97%) stood second and Samit Sahuji (96.80%) third respectively. As many as 53 students scored more than 80%, 47 students secured more than 70% whereas 35 students more than 60%.

School patron Keshav Lila, president Rajkumar Tibdewala, vice-president Rajesh Bharuka, principal Santosh Kumar Karwa, and office-bearers and staff congratulated the successful students.