Avoid driving old four-wheeler, fill nitrogen gas in tyres

Samruddhi expressway: Inspection by RTO officials

Aurangabad: Even old four-wheelers are being driven at speeds of 120 kmph or more on the Samruddhi expressway. However, driving old vehicles at such high speeds increases the risk of accidents. There are incidents of tyres getting burst. In that case, filling nitrogen gas in the tyres can be beneficial, said RTO officials.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials recently inspected the Samruddhi expressway. Samruddhi expressway has made travelling on the road with great speeds. However, the rising accidents have become a cause of concern for the administration. All necessary facilities have been built on this highway in terms of safety. Mistakes by drivers increase the risk of accidents. Therefore, the transport officials have advised the motorists to be careful while traveling on the highway. The RTO has given precautionary instructions by putting up signs at the interchange on the expressway.

Follow speed limit

Drivers should follow the speed limit and use seat belts. Do not drive an old vehicle at high speed. A stop should be made every one and a half to two hours. Nitrogen should be used in tires as it keeps the pressure equal. The other roads in the district will be surveyed soon, said Vijay Kathole, acting RTO.