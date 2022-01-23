Await for TruJet service continues

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The city air passengers are waiting for TruJet service for Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to start for the past two years. These services were discontinued due to Corona crisis but the company has not started the services yet. The TruJet office and the air routes are still registered with TruJet company. Hence, a notice will be served to the company soon, informed Airport Director D G Salve.

TruJet started Aurangabad - Hyderabad - Tirupati service from Chikalthana Airport on July 26, 2015. The passengers going to south India from the city gave an overwhelming response to this service. Similarly, there was a demand for this service from the passengers coming to Shirdi from South India.

Later, the company started air service for Ahmedabad in 2019. However, both these services were discontinued due to the Corona crisis in 2020. Now, the government granted relaxations for the airlines to start the domestic flights but the company has not taken any steps to resume these services again.

The air routes for Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are still with TruJet company. The company has an outstanding amount of Rs 5 lakh to be paid to the Chikalthana Airport. Hence, the administration will serve notice to the company soon.