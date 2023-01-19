Awareness needs to be created about benefits of provident fund

PF commissioner Jagdish Tambe: Interaction with industry members in a programme organized by CMIA

Aurangabad: There is a need to create awareness among entrepreneurs, workers and employees about the long-term benefits of Provident Fund (PF), said regional PF commissioner Jagdish Tambe while speaking in a programme organized by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) at CMIA Bhavan on Thursday.

More than 50 industry members participated in this session. Speaking on the occasion, Tambe gave detailed information about e-Governance, e-Nomination, e-Filing and various schemes of EPFO on the PF portal and informed all industry members regarding early settlement of claims, timely filing of returns, nomination and updating of bank accounts and Aadhaar linking. Every organization should try to pay pension to the retiree on his retirement date, due care should be taken while submitting the documents. Tambe promised to provide all assistance for early resolution of the problems. He emphasized that there must be awareness among all major employers to avail PF benefits to their employees as well as contract employees. He emphasized on prompt response to the e-monitoring initiated by the PF department along with prompt provision of relevant information on the portal. CMIA past president Shivprasad Jaju, Gautam Nandawat, president Nitin Gupta, Ravindra Manvatkar, Mukteshwar Vyas and others were present.