Awareness of manja through Smart City Control Room

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sharing the social responsibility, the Smart City Mission headquarters, through its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) today started broadcasting messages of caution through speakers installed across the city, advising people not to use nylon manja (kite strings) to avoid untoward incidents.

It may be noted that due to accidents caused by the use of nylon kite strings, awareness is being raised through the Smart City initiative as a precautionary measure. Cautionary messages are being broadcast through hundreds of speakers installed at various intersections.