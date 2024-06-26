Awareness program on World Drug Day at MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University’s School of Basic and Applied Sciences and the Railway Police of the city jointly organised an awareness programme on Wednesday on World Drug Day to educate the youth about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Speaking on the occasion, Varsha Vhagade, Assistant Police Inspector and a special guest of the programme said, “Drug addiction is a psychological problem, which affects not only the addict but also his family and the entire society. However, one can overcome any addiction with the help of experts. To secure a bright future for our country, we must keep our youth free from addiction.”