Awareness session on de-addiction at Endurance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An awareness programme on the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and the prevention of oral cancer was organised at Endurance K226/1 and K227, recently. The session, attended by over 650 employees/workers, was conducted by Dr Raman Kartik of NGO Nayi Umang and the National Tobacco Control Programme.

Plant head P Sampat, P Jayan, and Jitendra Inglekar led the initiative. Abhijeet Samrat, Vishal Joshi, Rishikesh Kadam, Vivek Davalkar, and Chandrashekhar Patil from the HR department worked for the success.

The objective of this initiative was to raise awareness among the staff regarding the ill effects of tobacco use and oral cancer, encouraging them to adopt a healthier lifestyle.