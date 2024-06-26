Axing trees for EV charging station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Every year, the government with the people’s participation conducts various activities to celebrate World Environment Day (June 5) on a grand scale. A pledge is also taken to protect trees and increase green cover in commemoration of the day.

However, on another hand, it has come to notice that the government and semi-government officials act differently and are least bothered when it comes to cutting down trees in the name of development either for the construction of roads, memorials, or other development projects.

In the latest development, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has moved an application urging the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to cut down 12 trees of different species as they are an obstruction in the development of an electric bus charging station.

When contacted the CSMC’s chief garden superintendent Vijay Patil confirmed saying the office had received the application from the MSRTC divisional controller.

“ The CSMC Tree Authority after receiving the application from MSRTC along with other applications has published a notice inviting citizens to file their objections (if any) within seven days (from June 26). Our tree inspector will also conduct a spot inspection and submit the status report with his remarks before taking action,” said Patil.

Trees should not be cut: Expert

Environmental expert Dr Kishore Pathak expressed his concern saying that the CSMC should not cut down trees that would be aging at least more than 50-60 years old. Moreover, the MSRTC should act responsibly. Instead of cutting down the trees, the MSRTC should either relocate them or protect them. “ Due to rapid urbanisation and expansion of the city, the green cover in the city already has been reduced to 4 percent. Hence united efforts should be taken by the government and the NGOs to at least develop 10 percent green cover in the heritage city. Do not think twice but thrice before cutting the old trees and that too of different species. Do not disturb them,” said Dr Pathak mentioning how a few decades ago, he and others saved the trees that were about to be cut down in the expansion of the road from Delhi Gate to Harsul.

MSRTC has been operating electric buses in the state from June 1, 2023. It has plans to set up 50 charging stations across 10 bus depots in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Pune, Solapur, and Kolhapur.