Ayurvedic doctor robbed for Rs 1.80 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An ayurvedic doctor Hakeem Mohammad Iqbal Khan fell victim to robbers who targeted him with itching powder and snatched his bag of cash worth Rs 1.80 lakh.

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday between the District Sessions Court and Jama Masjid premises. Despite attempts by the perpetrators to use itching powder twice, Khan remained unaware until the thieves made off with his belongings near the municipal corporation building on their motorcycle. A case was registered in the City Chowk police station.