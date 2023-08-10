Ayurvedic free check-up camp in Ellora for two days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An Ayurvedic free check-up camp will be held in Ellora for two days on August 13 and 14. The camp is being organized by the Chaturmas Committee and Purnayu Ayurveda Hospital and Research University, Madhya Pradesh.

The camp will be conducted between 8 am to 5 pm at Parswanath Brahmacharya Ashram Jain Gurukul, Ellora and will treat diseases with herbs, extracts, Ayurveda medicine, physiotherapy, and acupressure. In all, 20 MD, BAMS doctors will conduct the examination. Citizens of all communities and castes can participate in the camp.

In addition to the free check-up camp, several other religious and social programmes have been organized at the Gurukul on the occasion of Chaturmas. These programmes include flag hoisting, quiz competition, and discourse by Durlabhsagarji Maharaj and Sandhansagar Maharaj. On August 22, Dularbhasagarji will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his munidiksha. He will give a special discourse on the occasion. Citizens are appealed to participate in the camp.