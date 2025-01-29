Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Free treatment, registration & benefits for all

Lokmat News NetworkChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Free medical treatment at empanelled hospitals is now accessible to all sections of society under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. However, having an Ayushman Card is mandatory to avail of these benefits, emphasized District Collector Dileep Swami. He urged citizens to register themselves and their family members for the card without delay.

A review meeting on the Ayushman Card scheme was held at the District Collector’s office today. Present at the meeting were Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, Additional Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirokar, DRDA Project Officer Ashok Sirse, District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Additional District Surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf, Resident Medical Officer Dr Prashant Bade, Dr Mahesh Ladda, Dr Balkrishna Lanjewar, Dr Archana Rane, Dr Premlata Karad, Dr Ravi Bhopale, and other officials. Sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, group development officers, and taluka health officers also participated via video conferencing.

-------------------(BOX)-------------------

Free Treatment and Registration

The scheme provides free treatment for 1,353 diseases at 54 hospitals, including 47 private empanelled hospitals in the district.

-------------------(BOX)-------------------

Who Can Take Benefit from Ayushman Bharat Scheme:

Economically Vulnerable Families: Identified through SECC 2011.

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST): Priority beneficiaries.

Senior Citizens (70 years): Eligible regardless of income.

Pre-Existing Conditions: Covered from day one.

Women-Headed Households: Without adult male members.

Disabled Individuals: Families with disabled members.

No Government Job: Families without government service members.

-------------------(BOX)-------------------

Where to Get the Ayushman Card?

-Ration Shops

- Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras

- Citizen Service Centers

- Special Registration Camps

-------------------(BOX)-------------------

Importance of the Ayushman Card

Annual Coverage: Provides up to Rs 5 lakh per year for eligible families, ensuring access to necessary treatments.

Comprehensive Coverage: Covers 1,929 medical procedures, including secondary and tertiary care, reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

Inclusive Criteria: No restrictions on family size, age, or gender, allowing all eligible members to benefit.

Pre-Existing Conditions: Covers all pre-existing diseases from day one.

Nationwide Access: Cashless treatment is available at empanelled hospitals across India.

Financial Protection: Reduces medical expenses, preventing financial strain.