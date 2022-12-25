Azad College team wins 1st prize in Sci expo

Aurangabad: The team of Maulana Azad College won the first prize in the five-day district-level science exhibition organised at Vasantrao Naik College recently.

Teams from various schools and colleges participated in the exhibition. The topics for the projects in the Science exhibition are as follows; Artificial Intelligence, Software Development and its uses in day-to-day life; Energy Crisis; Global Warming, Pollution and Climate Changes and Poster Presentation.

The prize distribution ceremony was held on Friday. Maulana Azad College bagged the first prize in the Software Development category.

College’s Shaikh Adil was present with the cash prize and memento. The students who also prizez in other categories are Sayyad Malik Mukhtar, Rehan Shaikh, Bushra Ajaz, Masooma Shaikh, Ayesha Siddiqui, Sayyed Yusuf and Humayun Khan. Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui congratulated the students and staff for the achievement.