Azad College’s BCA-BCS students visit Smart City Office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A group of 50 BCA and BCS students along with staff members from the Department of Management Science and

Computer Studies of Maulana Azad College of Science undertook an educational study tour to the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), recently.

ASCDCL deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Ravindra Jogdand granted permission for the visit that was organised under the guidance of Principal Dr Mazhar Ahmed Farooqui and Head of Department Dr Syed

Abeduddin on July 19.

Project Manager Syed Faiz Ali gave an insightful presentation on the Smart City initiatives and explained the real-time control and management systems operated by ASCDCL.

Students received practical exposure to the functioning of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). They also gained detailed understanding of several urban services like City Bus Service Management, Municipal Corporation Tax Collection System, Online Complaint Redressal Mechanism, Urban Water Supply Line Monitoring, Solid Waste Management, Underground Pipeline Network, Sewage and Drainage System Operations. Live demonstration of the E-Governance System, which included real-time surveillance through over 700 smart cameras across the city was the major highlight.

Faculty members Syed Ameruddin, Naseema Kauser, Khan Naim, Khan Ansar, and Khan Irfan accompanied the students on tour.