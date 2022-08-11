Azadi Gaurav Padyatra organised in cantonment

City Congress: Yatra from Shantipura on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

The City Congress organised an ‘Azadi Gaurav Padyatra’ in Cantonment area on Tuesday under the leadership of Shaikh Yusuf. The yatra began after paying tributes to the statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

A chariot carrying the images of freedom fighters and Congress leaders was leading in the yatra. Patriotic songs were also being played. The padyatra passed from the cantonment area and concluded at Shahid Smarak near Nagar Naka. Slogans were raised in support of Soniya Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and in support of the party.

Former mayor Ashok Sayanna, regional secretary Khalid Pathan, Ibrahim Pathan, Baburao Pawar, Anis Patel, Iqbalsingh Gill, Dr Pavan Dongre and other activists participated in the padyatra. On Wednesday, the padyatra will be held from Shantipura at 10 am and will pass from Nandanvan colony, Pethenagar and Bhavsinghpura.