Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Nature’s Lap

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 11, 2022 10:01 PM 2022-08-11T22:01:36+5:30 2022-08-11T22:01:36+5:30

Aurangabad, August 11: Nature's Lap Prescool celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with makhan and matki. Little ones portrayed azadi from British and Krishna Janmashtami, a combination of freedom and love. Principal Aditi Toshniwal and vice-principal Archana Singhal appreciated all the parents, children and teachers who worked for the success.

