Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at St Meera

Aurangabad, August 22:

St. Meera English High School, N- 3, Cidco celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, recently. A fancy dress and speech competition was organised for the children of class I to IV with the theme of national heroes. It was mesmerizing sight to see the little ones dressed as Maharani Laxmibai, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Shivaji Maharaj, Jhansi Ki Rani, Savitribai Phule, Indira Gandhi, Army officer, Pandit Nehru, Lokmanya Tilak, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Subhash Chandra Bose.