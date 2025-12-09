Azhar Shaikh awarded Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred a Ph D in Physical Education on Shaikh Azhar Shaikh Babar.

He submitted his thesis titled, "A Comparative Study of Football Performance, Anxiety, Habits and Attitude Among Aurangabad Football Players," under the guidance of Dr Mohammad Rafiq Ejaz Siddiqui, research guide and Professor, MSM College of Physical Education.

Sk Azhar is an Assistant Professor in the Physical Education Department at Maulana Azad College and the son of PSI Shaikh Babar.