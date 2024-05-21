Azmat Ali passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Kareem Colony (near Roshan Gate), Syed Azmat Ali, died of a brief illness, on Monday night. He was 36.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Masjid-e-Arafat in Katkat Gate late in the night on Monday, while the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque. He was the son of the social worker Syed Nusrat Ali.