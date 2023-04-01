B Com students get wrong question paper

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of the B Com course received another subject’s paper within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Saturday.

According to the details, the students of the third semester reached the centre for the examination in the afternoon session.

The students who were repeaters received the question paper of the ‘IT Business Application-III’ subject instead of the ‘IT Business Application-I’subject.

The students were confused when they realised the error after some time

They made complaints to invigilators and centre chiefs who immediately communicated with the university about the error. The examinations Department sent another question paper immediately and instructed the centre chief to give extra time.

According to sources, the operator from the Computer Section of the university did a mistake while uploading the wrong question paper.

The paper ‘IT Buinsess Application-III’ which will be conducted on April 3 was also changed to avoid any controversy.