B Sc Computer Sci, BioTech students shifted to another centre

Aurangabad, June 2:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday changed the centre of two undergraduate courses.

The students of B Sc Computer Science and B Sc Biotechnology courses who were allotted Vijendra Kabra Social Work College. However, the centre had insufficient sitting facilities as three candidates were seen sitting on every bench.

The video of the sitting arrangements for today’s paper went viral on social media and Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant took notice of the news.

The university changed the centre of the students on Thursday. The students were divided into two groups and were allotted two different centres.

The students will take their papers on June 3 at Milind College of Science and Dr I B Pathak College of Women.

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza has appealed to principals, teachers, students and parents to take note of the change in the centre. He said that the students of Vijendra Kabra College were shifted to different centres as it lacked the required facilities for the examinations

New centres allotted as per alphabetical orders

The students of Vijendra Kabra College of Social Work centre shifted to the two other centres as per the alphabetical orders of their names.

Course name----Alphabetical orders----------Centre Name

B Sc Biotechnology----A to Z----------Milind College of Sci

B Sc Computer Sci-----A to M------- -Milind College of Sci

B Sc Computer Sci-----N to Z---------Dr I B Pathak College