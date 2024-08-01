B Sc-Nursing admissions schedule out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Thursday announced the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to the first year of B Sc-Nursing course for the academic year 2024-25.

The CET Cell conducted the MH-Nursing Common Entrance Test (CET 2024) for admission to the first-year B Sc Nursing course on May 28. The result of the test was declared on June 19. The SCETC which is a competent authority has announced the CAP schedule.

The Information Brochure for the students' help was released today. The online registration already started and aspirants will be able to apply online for the first CAP round up to August 10. The registered candidates can pay fees and upload the required original documents up to August 11. The merit list will be displayed on August 12.

Box

Instructions to the Candidates:

--Candidates should read the Information Brochure and ascertain their eligibility before

applying.

-- Any wrong information filled by the candidate may lead to the cancellation of

admission

--Candidates should upload all the requisite documents before the last date of the document verification