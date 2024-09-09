B Tech, MBA spot admission round

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chemical Technology and Management Science departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started spot admission rounds for the vacant seats of B Tech, MBA and MCA admissions.

The students can take admission to the first year of M Tech (Chemical Drugs in Pharmaceutical) courses as spot round admissions started today. The aspirants of B Tech-Food Technology can take direct admissions in the available seats for the first and second years on September 12 and 14.

Spot admission round for MBA, MCA

The spot admission round for MBA and MCA was implemented in the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus today. Chemistry Department head Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Management Science Department Dr Farooque Khan and Dr Suyog Amrutao are making efforts to the spot admission rounds.